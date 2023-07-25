Suspect remains at large after weekend chase ends with none in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect remains at large after a weekend chase started in Douglas Co. and ended near the Kansas City metro area with no one in custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a trooper on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Douglas County along I-70 near mile marker 104 for a traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over and started a chase.

The car sped east toward the Kansas City Metro and just after 4 p.m., law enforcement said stop sticks were thrown successfully ending the pursuit near I-435 and I-70.

Once the car had stopped, however, officials noted that the driver bailed from the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. Troopers and local officials attempted to locate the driver, however, they were never found.

No crash was involved in the incident and no suspect information has been released. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.