Suspect remains at large after weekend chase ends with none in custody

FILE
FILE(Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect remains at large after a weekend chase started in Douglas Co. and ended near the Kansas City metro area with no one in custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a trooper on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Douglas County along I-70 near mile marker 104 for a traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over and started a chase.

The car sped east toward the Kansas City Metro and just after 4 p.m., law enforcement said stop sticks were thrown successfully ending the pursuit near I-435 and I-70.

Once the car had stopped, however, officials noted that the driver bailed from the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. Troopers and local officials attempted to locate the driver, however, they were never found.

No crash was involved in the incident and no suspect information has been released. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Kansas State University officials said the veterinary college’s U.S.-China Center for Animal...
K-State advances international veterinary medicine program with China
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
Crystal Watson, Danielle Pennington
Early-morning, Highway 75 traffic stop lands two behind bars after meth found