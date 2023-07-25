Stormont Vail warns of scammers ‘spoofing’ hospital caller-ID’s

((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be on the lookout for scammers posing as representatives from your local hospitals.

13 NEWS reached out to Stormont Vail Health and the University of Kansas Saint Francis Campus about complaints we had received from viewers. Saint Francis confirmed they hadn’t had any breaches.

Stormont issued an advisory Tuesday, explaining scammers are ‘spoofing’ the hospitals’ numbers and asking for personal information while threatening to terminate benefits if the target refuses.

“Because these incoming calls appear to be legitimate on the recipient’s Caller ID, these scams are particularly dangerous,” Dr. Robert Kenagy says in Stormont’s weekly WeTogether update. “The scammers are hoping they can trick potential victims into answering the phone by spoofing legitimate phone numbers. If you are not expecting a call, be very wary of any calls that appear on your caller ID to be coming from a medical facility or public utility.”

They advise anyone receiving an unexpected call from a hospital number to let it go to voice mail and call the respective hospital back directly to ask about any reason they would be calling. You should simply hang up on any unsolicited caller asking for personal information like Social Security or Medicare numbers.

You can reach Stormont Vail at (785) 354-6000 or online, and Medicaid can be reached at 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

If you are a victim of a phone or an online scam, immediately contact the bank you used to try to recall the wire transfer. Then file an online complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.IC3.gov).

