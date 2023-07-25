Station 9 3/4 returns to Topeka’s Great Overland Station

A magical takeover of Great Overland Station in Topeka is Aug. 5 & 6. Admission is $5.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get your wands ready! Station 9 3/4 is back for a second year of friends, fun and fantasy.

Mark Arganbright of Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Arganbright said the first year saw more than 700 people attend. This year promises even more fun, including a Fairy Tea Party, Fairy Academy, Sorcerer Speakeasy, performance by Willy the Wizard, vendors, dragon egg hunt, and Rockum Sockum monsters. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. General admission tickets are $5. The Fairy Tea Party, Fairy Academy and Willy the Wizard performance are each a separate $5 ticket. You can get all tickets at this link, or in person from Great Overland Station.

