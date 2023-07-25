Serious injuries reported after semi veers off interstate, into ditch

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was seriously injured after his semi-truck veered off a Kansas interstate and into a ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 a.m. on Monday, July 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 116 on westbound I-70 - about 1.5 miles east of exit 115 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2024 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Brandon C. Adams, 38, of Pueblo, Colo., had been headed west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the north side of the highway.

Officials noted that the semi crashed into the north ditch and landed on its wheels facing west.

KHP indicated that Adams was taken to Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

