Salina teen pronounced dead following early-morning collision

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager from Salina has been pronounced dead after his vehicle collided with a telephone pole in an early-morning crash.

The Salina Police Department says that around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, emergency crews were called to the area of 9th and Lincoln Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Elijah Carter, 18, of Salina, had been headed south on 9th St. when the vehicle veered to the right. The car left the road and crashed into a power pole.

SPD said Carter was the vehicle’s only occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles contributed to the crash.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about the collision, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

