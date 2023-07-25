Registration opens for Fort Riley Bow Slinger archery tournament

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration has opened for the 5th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament at Fort Riley.

Officials at Fort Riley have announced that the 5th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament has been set for Aug. 19 and is open to the public. The course is set to feature 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Big Foot of the Flint Hills.”

Archers of all ages have been invited to compete in seven different events and must bring their own equipment. There will not be a separate youth category.

Officials noted that participants will pay a $40-$50 entry fee depending on the event. Fees increase after Aug. 1, with the deadline to register set for Aug. 17.

Check-ins are slated to start at 7 a.m. with a mandatory meeting at 8:30 and the tournament kickoff at 9. The Belay Cafe will also be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for refreshments.

To register for the tournament, click HERE or sign up at the Fort Riley Outdoor Adventure Park at 5202 Normandy Dr.

Those who do not have a Department of Defense ID card, but do have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license should apply for a visitor’s pass online HERE. Online processing takes up to 24 hours so applying by Aug. 17 is highly recommended.

