No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been made following a hit-and-run in southern Kansas that killed one man from Iowa while the suspect has been named.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 80.6 on I-35 in Butler Co. with reports of a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Clinton Wyatt, 55, of Bettendorf, Iowa, had been headed south on the interstate. Meanwhile, Eduardo Garcia Guzman, 31, of New London, Iowa, had been picking up triangles behind his own vehicle parked on the shoulder for an unknown reason.

KHP said Wyatt hit Garcia Guzman with his pickup truck and did not stop. Garcia Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, Wyatt had not been listed as arrested in Kansas or Iowa.

