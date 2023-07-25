Manhattan City Hall closed for A/C repairs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Hall is closed for air conditioner repairs.

The City of Manhattan announced Tuesday afternoon the building is closed to the public due to a lack of air conditioning. They say repairs are underway, but the office will remain closed Wednesday. Employees will be working remotely, but business by phone will still be conducted. Lines open at 8 a.m.

City Website: CityofMHK.com

Customer Service: (785) 587-2480

Utility payments: 833-277-8694 or online.

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting is also still on as usual. Other city facilities are not affected.

