Manhattan City Hall closed for A/C repairs

City of Manhattan, KS
City of Manhattan, KS(The City of Manhattan)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Hall is closed for air conditioner repairs.

The City of Manhattan announced Tuesday afternoon the building is closed to the public due to a lack of air conditioning. They say repairs are underway, but the office will remain closed Wednesday. Employees will be working remotely, but business by phone will still be conducted. Lines open at 8 a.m.

City Website: CityofMHK.com

Customer Service: (785) 587-2480

Utility payments: 833-277-8694 or online.

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting is also still on as usual. Other city facilities are not affected.

