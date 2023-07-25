Luke Combs brings young cancer survivor on stage to sing ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Circle) - Luke Combs made a little boy’s dreams come true by inviting him on stage to sing “Fast Car.”

Eight-year-old Cooper Massengil, who recently beat cancer, has a deep admiration for Combs’ music, and meeting his favorite singer was at the top of his wish list.

When hearing about Cooper and his goal, Combs warmly welcomed him on stage during his performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 22, CBS Boston reported.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 3 years old, Cooper has been courageously battling the illness, going through numerous surgeries throughout his journey.

“It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable,” Cooper’s mother Melissa Massengill told CBS Boston.

When Make-A-Wish caught wind of his journey, they knew they wanted to grant him the very special wish of meeting Combs in person.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Cooper said.

Luke Combs will continue his 2023 World Tour with a series of exciting shows lined up until mid-October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

