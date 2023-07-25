Local schools to welcome state’s first apprentice teachers

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area schools will soon welcome the state’s first-ever teacher apprentices as Kansas launches a new pilot program to put educators on the fast track.

The Kansas State Department of Education says that 15 aspiring teachers will head to classrooms across the state with the help of the Kansas Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program, which kicked off on Tuesday, July 25. The apprentices have been sponsored by eight school districts and were introduced to the pilot program during a workshop held by the Dept.

Officials noted that the program combines endurance and training of a registered apprenticeship with specialized education for those who want to become teachers. During the 4-year program, the apprentices will work alongside an experienced educator as they serve in a real classroom while earning a bachelor’s degree in a teacher training program at an accredited university or college.

“This is an important step to alleviating the shortage of educators we have in Kansas,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “It is a win-win situation for individuals who want to pursue teaching as a career, school districts that have a shortage of educators and our students who deserve a quality teacher in every classroom. The Kansas State Board of Education and KSDE are pleased to partner with the Kansas Department of Commerce to offer this opportunity.”

KSDE indicated that a teacher apprentice will aid in lesson planning, curriculum development, instruction delivery and student assessments under the guidance of a paid mentor teacher. The mentor teacher wills serve as a guide and role model throughout the program. This will allow the chance to see experienced educators in action and collaborate and learn from colleagues. Gradually, the apprentice will take on more responsibilities as they progress.

School districts set to participate in the pilot program include:

  • Salina Unified School District 305.
  • Wellington USD 353.
  • Lyons USD 405.
  • Dodge City USD 433.
  • Auburn-Washburn USD 437.
  • Tonganoxie USD 464.
  • Topeka USD 501.
  • Attica USD 511.

Officials noted that the program will ensure administrative processes are in place to open a statewide program for the next school year. Districts who participate in the program will be awarded grants to cover the college or university tuition for the apprentice, half of the apprentice’s wages and mentor teacher awards.

“This is historic for the state of Kansas,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene. “The registered teacher apprenticeship is a good way to engage existing talent in the state and keep them here.”

For more information about the registered teacher apprenticeship, click HERE.

