Lewis-Toyota delivers big for LifeHouse, earns lunch from WIBW-TV

Today, WIBW-TV's Anchor Jared Broyles had to pay up to another local hero on the same mission. Lewis Toyota Manager Mike Surey out-raised Broyles for LifeHouse’s summer campaign, earning him some delicious lunch from Nauling's Texas BBQ and Soulfood.(Doug Brown/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News WIBW-TV’s Morning Anchor Jared Broyles worked the last month to donate to LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center.

Today, Broyles had to pay up to another local hero on the same mission. Lewis Toyota Manager Mike Surey out-raised Broyles for LifeHouse’s summer campaign, earning him some delicious lunch from Nauling’s Texas BBQ and Soul Food.

“We have to take care of the people that take care of us. It’s just a great way to raise awareness and give back to the community and a great foundation like LifeHouse is,” said Brad Lewis, Owner Lewis-Toyota.

LifeHouse says the true winners are the kids they serve.

”We’re a small organization. We don’t have the staff really to get out and talk about what we do, so to have these 15 men go out and be a voice for us and the kids we serve is huge,” said Kelly Durkin, Executive Director LifeHouse.

LifeHouse provides counseling, forensic interviews and other services to child crime victims.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

