Lawrence woman pleads to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 death of pedestrian

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 death of a pedestrian.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Tuesday, July 25 that Kodi R. Crane, 41, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle on Aug. 4, 2021.

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the conviction stems from an incident that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of 15th St. and Haskell Ave. when Crane struck a 50-year-old Lawrence woman who died from her injuries.

“Our streets should be a safe place for everyone in our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “This tragedy should never have occurred, but I hope today’s plea will help bring some measure of closure to the victim’s friends and family.”

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the State of Kansas was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald. The matter was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated sentencing was set by Judge Amy Hanley for 3 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office noted Crane, who must register as a violent offender for 15 years, faces 31 to 136 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.