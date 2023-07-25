Larned State Hospital welcomes new Superintendent as old one set to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larned State Hospital is set to welcome a new Superintendent as Superintendent Dipman is set to soon retire.

Secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Laura Howard, announced on Monday, July 14, that she has named Dr. Lindsey Dinkel as Superintendent at Larned State Hospital. She will begin her new role on Aug. 20 as current Superintendent Lesia Dipman retires.

“Dr. Dinkel has the clinical and academic familiarity with hospital programs to seamlessly take over the role of superintendent and continue the hospital’s progress toward improved resident experiences and exceptional mental health care,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “I believe her range of professional knowledge is an asset that will enable her to transition smoothly and contribute immediately in this role.”

KDADS indicated that Dinkel has more than a decade of experience in the mental health field under her belt, including roles in clinical, administrative, research and academic settings. She earned her bachelor’s in psychology at Fort Hays State University and her master’s degree in forensic psychology at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She then earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology in 2020 with a specialization in Mental Health Policy and Practice.

According to officials, Dinkel started as a Licensed Professional Counselor in 2013 and became a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in 2018. She has specialized in mental illness in the forensic population and held clinical roles in child welfare, in-patient psychiatric care, involuntary commitment and outpatient community service. She will work alongside Superintendent Dipman to facilitate a smooth transition.

“KDADS and the State of Kansas extends its sincere gratitude to Superintendent Dipman for her steadfast commitment to the Larned community, her staff, and the residents we care for at the hospital,” KDADS Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities Scott Brunner said. “Lesia has been instrumental in leading the hospital through some very challenging times in her years in this role and is known and respected for successfully tackling some of the unique concerns on campus as well as her administrative and crisis management skills. She has been a great asset who will be missed.”

KDADS noted that Dipman has served the state for nearly 40 years as she started in 1984. She worked in various positions from food service, to nursing and in multiple departments, from the State Security Hospital to the adolescent unit and youth center. She also attended Fort Hays and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work form Kansas State University in 1994.

By 2004, KDADS indicated that she was promoted to Director of Social Services at the hospital and a year later earned her master’s degree in social work from Newman University in Wichita. In 2006, she transferred to the State Security Program at LSH as the Administrative Program Director. She was then named Acting Superintendent in February 2019 and Superintendent in May 2019.

