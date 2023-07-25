KU Police investigate threat made at football facility

Anderson Family Football Complex
Anderson Family Football Complex(KU Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Police are investigating a threat made Monday night to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

A KU spokesperson confirmed the incident to 13 NEWS, stating that everyone in the building was safely evacuated and that KU Police had come to search the area.

KU Police said they were notified of the threat just after 3 p.m. Officers found no devices after hours of searching, issuing an all-clear at 8:01 p.m. KUPD says one person believed to have made the threats was arrested. They did not release their name.

No further information was available yet. 13 NEWS will update this story when more is known.

