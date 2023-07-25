Konza United Way Restaurant Week taking places at various locations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3rd annual Konza United Way Restaurant Week is taking place this week.

Restaurant Week is an opportunity for the community to “mobilize the power of caring” while having a little dining fun. Each participating restaurant has provided a donation to participate in this year’s event, and some are generously sharing a portion of their proceeds with Konza United Way to support initiatives that improve education, financial literacy, and health.

Passport holders who participate in Restaurant Week will get exclusive access to the week’s food and drink specials and will become eligible to win one of the signature prize packages.

”All of this its really an opportunity to support our community impact fund which supports initiatives and programs that are vital to the support system for our population in the community so that they can thrive.” said Tara Claussen, CEO of Konza United Way.

Which Restaurants are Taking Part:

Bourbon and Baker

Cox Brothers BBQ

Guilty Biscuit

Houlihan’s

Moe’s Original BBQ

Nico’s Little Italy

Old Chicago

Powercat Sports Grill

Rocking K’s

Tallgrass Taphouse

Wine Dive

First, you’ll need an event passport so visit the GoLively page to make a minimum $10 donation, and then screenshot your receipt. Pick up your Passport at one of the participating restaurants, at the Konza United Way Office, 555 Poyntz Ave., Suite 269, or the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, 501 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.

The goal is to mark off as many different restaurants as possible from July 21-31, and the more you have, the better your chances are to win a prize package. After July 31, you’ll turn your Passport in at one of the above pick-up locations, or take a photo of your passport and send it to restaurantweek@konzaunitedway.org.

