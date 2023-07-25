Kaw Valley Rodeo rides back into Manhattan

The Kaw Valley Rodeo is July 27 to 19 at Cico Park. Gates open at 6:30, with the show starting at 8pm.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Valley Rodeo is ready to saddle up for another ride in Manhattan.

The PRCA event is held in conjunction with the Riley Co. Fair. Board members Randy Holle and Tyler Jackson visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

The rodeo will be held July 27 to 29 at Wells Arena in Cico Park in Manhattan. Gates open nightly at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Parking is available off Kimball Ave. and Avery Dr.

Children ages 4 and under are free each night, with kids under 12 and under getting in free Thursday night with a non-perishable food donation for Flint Hills Breadbasket. Thursday also is Military Appreciation Night, while Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night promoting cancer research and Saturday brings the Brummett Award and Appreciation Recognition.

Further ticket information and details can be found at KawValleyRodeo.com.

