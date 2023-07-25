Kansas opening round matchup set in Maui Invitational

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAHAINA, HI. (WIBW) - The Maui Jim Maui Invitational schedule is set and the Jayhawks know their opponent.

KU will play Chaminade in the opening round on Nov. 20 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Jayhawks would face Marquette or UCLA in the second round on Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or four p.m. on ESPN2. The third game will be played Nov. 22 and Kansas will either play Gonzaga, Purdue, Syracuse or Tennessee.

KU is 17-6 all-time in this tournament and won their last six games. They’ve also won the event three times and this will be the fifth appearance under Bill Self. The last time KU was in the tournament, they won it all in the 2019-2020 season. They’re also 4-0 against Chaminade all-time.

Game one will tip-off at eight p.m. on ESPNU.

