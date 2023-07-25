Kansas City’s Levee Town to perform at Emporia Granada Theatre

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City’s Levee Town to perform at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said the theater will host Kansas City’s own Kings of Blues Rock, Levee Town, onstage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Officials with the Emporia Granada Theatre said Levee Town was formed in 2002 and is based out of Kansas City, Mo. They are the house band at the world-famous Knuckleheads Saloon when they are not touring. The band includes Brandon Hudspeth on guitar and vocals, Jacque Garoutte on bass and vocals, and Adam Hagerman on drums.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials indicated they have performed on stages all over the U.S. and Canada in clubs and festivals such as the King Biscuit Blues Festival, Kalamazoo Blues Fest, Memphis in May, Boundary Waters Blues Festival, Bean Blossom Blues Festival and many others.

Emporia Granada Theatre said Levee Town has released nine studio albums and one live album, and has opened shows for Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, David Allen Coe, Lee Roy Parnell, Jimmie Vaughan and more.

According to officials with the Emporia Granada Theatre, Levee Town strives to play original music while staying true to their love of American roots music. Learn more about the band at leveetown.com and find them on Facebook.

Emporia Granada Theatre noted tickets are available now. Click HERE to purchase tickets online, call 620-342-3342 to purchase tickets over the phone or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office 805 Commercial St. from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.