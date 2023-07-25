K-State’s Vaughn, Robbins nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wildcats are among the list of athletes and they showed out this past season.

Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in April and joins his Dad who’s a scout for the Cowboys. Vaughn finished the 2022 season with 1,558 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

He was named a Consensus All-American for a second-straight season, just the second player in school history to pick up the honor twice in a career. One of four finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award in addition to being a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship where he rushed for 130 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown run and helped guide K-State to their third league title and first since 2012.

Here are some other awards Vaughn racked up as part of the 2022 season.

2022 First Team All-American [all-purpose] (AP, AFCA, Sporting News , The Athletic )

2022 All-Big 12 First Team [all-purpose] (Associated Press)

2022 All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, Associated Press)

2022 Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (Coaches)

Track and Field Hammer Throw/Weight Thrower Emma Robbins earned her first NCAA First Team All-American distinction at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She broke the K-State school record with a fourth-place hammer throw (229-3, 69.89m) at the NCAA Championships. Robbins was a runner-up in hammer throw (220-1, 67.09m) at the 2023 Big 12 Outdoor Championship. She won the hammer throw (212-6, 64.76m) at the Rock Chalk Classic and placed third in weight throw (66-7, 20.31m) at the Indoor Big 12 Championship.

13 Sports did a story with Robbins on her record breaking weekend at 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

The winners will be announced Monday, July 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.