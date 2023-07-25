K-State Salina Campus a big partner for the Flint Hills Discovery Center

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has partnered with K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus for the Aerospace Kids Camp.

The kids are in their last week of camp as they have toured the campus in Salina a couple of times. Today the campus assisted with the camp as the kids made crafts relating to airplanes. Having this partnership is great for the kids to learn hands-on.

”It is extremely important to us to not only get into the community but we understand that finding out what you want to do is really important and we found that aerospace specifically is something that you find out really early on that it becomes a passion and so we truly want to get involved.” said Callie Hobkirk, admission representative specialist for K-State Salina Campus.

K-State Campus will also be a big partner for Aerospace Day on August 26th.

