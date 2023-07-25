Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following threats made at the University of Kansas Anderson Family Football Complex earlier in the week, one Jayhawk offensive lineman has been formally charged.

On Tuesday, July 25, court records indicate that formal charges were filed against Joseph M. Krause, 21, for a single count of aggravated criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption.

Court records show that the offense happened on Monday with the University of Kansas Police Department as the reporting agency. While officials have not confirmed that Krause was arrested in connection with the incident at the Anderson Family Football Complex, this was the only call for service of that nature on that day.

Police said they were notified of the threat around 3 p.m. and started evacuations. After hours of searching, no devices were found and an all-clear was issued just after 8 p.m.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicated that Krause had been booked at 4:30 p.m. that same day. A first appearance has been scheduled for him at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

