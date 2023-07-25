Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following threats made at the University of Kansas Anderson Family Football Complex earlier in the week, one Jayhawk offensive lineman has been formally charged.

On Tuesday, July 25, court records indicate that formal charges were filed against Joseph M. Krause, 21, for a single count of aggravated criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption.

Court records show that the offense happened on Monday with the University of Kansas Police Department as the reporting agency. While officials have not confirmed that Krause was arrested in connection with the incident at the Anderson Family Football Complex, this was the only call for service of that nature on that day.

Police said they were notified of the threat around 3 p.m. and started evacuations. After hours of searching, no devices were found and an all-clear was issued just after 8 p.m.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicated that Krause had been booked at 4:30 p.m. that same day. A first appearance has been scheduled for him at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE
Suspect remains at large after weekend chase ends with none in custody
Crystal Watson, Danielle Pennington
Early-morning, Highway 75 traffic stop lands two behind bars after meth found
UnitedHealthcare is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based...
UnitedHealthcare donates $500,000 to four nonprofit organizations in Kansas