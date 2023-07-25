Gov. receives names of 3 nominees for Shawnee Co. district judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three men nominated to fill a district judge vacancy in Shawnee Co. have been sent to the Governor for her to pick which to appoint.

Kansas Courts announced on Monday, July 24, that the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees to fill the vacant district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to appoint a nominee to fill the position.

Officials noted that the vacancy was created by the July 15 retirement of Judge Mary Christopher. The Third Judicial District includes Shawnee Co. Nominees are as follows:

James Crowl, Topeka, county counselor, Shawnee Co.

Charles Kitt, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee Co.

Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor

To be a district judge in Kansas, nominees are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the Sunflower State and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and be a resident of the district at the time they take office and while they hold it.

After the appointed judge serves one year in office, state law requires that judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge will serve a 4-year term.

