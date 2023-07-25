Gisela Sanchez to play in 2023 FIBA U20 European Championships

Redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez(Kansas State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State redshirt sophomore has been selected as a member of Spain’s U20 national team.

Sanchez is from Barcelona and previously represented Spain on the international stage. According to Kansas State Athletics, last summer, Sanchez was a member of the title-winning squad, playing in nine minutes of the team’s opening game before suffering an injury. In 2021, Sanchez played in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary. She averaged 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Spain begins its group play July 29, against Montenegro and followed matchup against Sweden on Sunday. Group play concludes on Tuesday against Poland. Round of 16 action is set for Wednesday, August 2, with the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4, semifinal play on Saturday, August 5, and the finals on Sunday, August 6. All games of the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships can be seen live on //Youtube.com/FIBA.

In 2019, Sanchez helped Spain win a bronze medal at the U16 European Championships by averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

