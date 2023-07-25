Fort Riley blackout to be rescheduled as dangerous heat predicted

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A blackout exercise scheduled to be held at Fort Riley has been postponed as dangerous heat has been predicted for the rest of the week.

On Monday, July 24, officials at Fort Riley announced that due to the extreme heat forecast to plague the area over the next week, they have decided to postpone the Black Start exercise, an installation-wide outage. The outage had been scheduled for Wednesday, but will now be rescheduled to a later date.

Fort Riley said it will hold its annual full-scale exercise as planned on Wednesday, however, it will not include cutting power to the military base. The annual exercise tests officials’ emergency preparedness and provides training for soldiers and community partners involved.

During the Wednesday exercise, officials said residents, employees and community members should expect an increase in emergency response traffic on post and multiple emergency notifications. This will include the “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. Grant Access Control Point will be closed as part of the event.

Officials noted that Black Start was meant to test the installation’s emergency and standby energy generation systems, key infrastructure and equipment. Congress mandated the Department of Defense test the ability to operate without power in an emergency.

