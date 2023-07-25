Fork in the Road: To beat the summer heat wave, try some homemade ice cream at ‘Sweet Tee’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka shop features two items not typically found in other shops — a round of virtual golf with a sweet treat to beat the summer heat.

The Sweet Tee, located at 2841 SE Croco Rd., Suite 300, offers a vast selection of ice cream flavors. Matt Vanderpool, the owner of The Sweet Tee, told 13 NEWS Sweet Tee’s ice cream is homemade with high-quality products. The Sweet Tee even makes and rolls its waffle cones.

“When you take a bite of our ice cream, you know it is going to be homemade,” said Vanderpool. “It is [a] very, high-quality product(s). The creamiest of ingredients are used. It is just a great-tasting ice cream.”

Vanderpool said The Sweet Tee has created over 50 flavors since it opened to the public. Some of the flavors offered at The Sweet Tee include Oreo, cookie monster, brown bread, butter pecan, cotton candy, mint chip, coffee crunch, peanut butter cup, banana pudding, peach, pineapple pina colada, strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate.

Vanderpool even said they like to offer new flavors each week. Plus, Sweet Tee offers vegan vanilla, Oreo, and butter pecan for anyone interested in going vegan. Check out Sweet Tee’s Facebook page to stay updated on the new flavors every week.

Customers can pick one scoop of their favorite flavor or ask for two scoops of the same flavor or a combination. The most popular ice cream flavor Vanderpool has seen is the Brown Bread — a flavor popularized in Topeka in the early 1900s — and the most popular combination Vanderpool has seen customers pick is one scoop of brown bread and a second scoop of butter pecan.

“Brown Bread ice cream is our most popular flavor,” said Vanderpool. “It is a very Topeka traditional flavor. It goes back to the 30s and 40s here locally. The second one, I would say, is the mint chip with Oreo.”

The Sweet Tee does not just have ice cream. They offer additional baked goods like cinnamon rolls and cookies for anyone looking for something different. However, that is not the only business Vanderpool oversees. Vanderpool also owns “8 Iron Therapy,” a virtual golf business next door to The Sweet Tee with over 100 different courses for golfers to practice on, and the combination of an ice cream shop and virtual golf course together is one-way Vanderpool can host group celebrations of any kind like birthday parties.

“Come into ‘The Sweet Tee’ and ‘8 Iron Therapy,’ where you can get quality homemade ice cream, but also a family fun environment. Once you taste that homemade quality, you are going to be looking at buying a pint to take home with you. You are going to be looking at other flavors to try.”

