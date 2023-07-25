Failure to stop leads to rural Kansas collision hospitalizing three

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to stop at a posted stop sign sent three people to Kansas City area hospitals after a 2-car collision in rural Eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24, emergency crews were called to the area of K-68 highway and Tennessee Rd. - about 5 miles east of Ottawa - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Ralph L. Keyse, 76, of Lane, had been headed south on Tennessee Rd. when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

KHP said the move caused Keyse to hit the side of a passing 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by Cara P. Brooks, 25, of Osawatomie.

Officials said Keyse was taken to Advent Health with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Brooks was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while her passenger, Alexander N. Best Kimes, 21, of Concordia, was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected serious injuries. The pair were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.