Evergy records ‘historic’ recovery effort following heavy Topeka storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy released updated statistics from Topeka’s recent storm featuring winds of up to 100 mph and heavy rain causing near-zero visibility.

The utility says its efforts to clean up afterward were also record-breaking.

2,000 Evergy workers hit the streets to get the lights back on during the storm, working 16-hour shifts and even calling in assistance from out-of-state crews.

500 utility poles were ultimately repaired or replaced: affecting a total of 240,000 customers. 3,000 personnel were involved in restoration efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.