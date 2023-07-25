Emporia State football previews 2023 season at MIAA Media Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Emporia State football previewed its 2023 season in Kansas City at MIAA Media Day on Tuesday.

The Hornets are coming off a strong 9-3 season, and returning veteran starters in just about every position group. But they’re still emphasizing the importance of not getting complacent.

“We don’t have turnover at our school, at our place. I think we’ve had three transfers in the portal in five years since they started the portal,” said head coach Garin Higgins. “I think that’s been a key to our success, is our stability within our players.”

The Hornets may have come in at 3rd in the MIAA Preseason Poll released on Tuesday, but they know what really matters is what they do on the field.

“It’s over, that was last year’s team, it’s a whole new team now,” said quarterback Braden Gleason.

“We know we had a great season last year, but we know what we can do this year,” said defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

The experience sixth-year quarterback Braden Gleason brings to the table is beneficial, to say the least.

‘It’s not only beneficial, but you know Braden wants to be a football coach,” said Coach Higgins. “He’s been in our offensive system now for basically six years.”

“Obviously in this league experience and playing in big games goes long ways,” Gleason said. “I’m ready to get going. Going into my sixth year so I kinda feel like it’s been a waiting game.”

Gleason threw for nearly 3,500 yards and notched 40 total touchdowns in the 2022 season.

“There’s that sense of comfortability. But also there’s confidence, not arrogance but just confidence in the fact that he’s got the job done in this league. And he makes my job easier,” said Coach Higgins.

“Just trusting each other and going out and playing for each other. I think that goes a long ways in our offense, playing for the guy next to you,” Gleason added.

Not to mention ESU is bringing back a high scoring defense that’s dialed in on getting the ball back to their offense.

“Takeaways is a big thing. We wanna get the ball into our offense’s hands,” said Williams. “We got a great mind over there in Coach Higgins and a great quarterback in Braden Gleason. So just getting them the ball.”

The Hornets start their 2023 campaign at home against Lincoln on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Emporia State football previews 2023 season at MIAA Media Day
Overlook of Kansas State Athletic Facilities
K-State fans will get a “preview” ahead of new school year
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second...
K-State’s Vaughn, Robbins nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year
Wilson, Anderson Big 12 Athlete of the Year Nominees