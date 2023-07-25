Early-morning, Highway 75 traffic stop lands two behind bars after meth found

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Texas were arrested after an early morning traffic stop along Highway 75 led law enforcement to find methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 144 on Highway 75 near Carbondale for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle with two occupants, Crystal M. Watson, 43, of Eastland, Texas, and Danielle J. Pennington, 47, of Gatesville, Texas.

Both Watson and Pennington were arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pennington was also booked on possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said that during the case, it received aid from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, both Watson and Pennington remain behind bars.

