Early-morning, Highway 75 traffic stop lands two behind bars after meth found

Crystal Watson, Danielle Pennington
Crystal Watson, Danielle Pennington(Shawn Wheat | Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Texas were arrested after an early morning traffic stop along Highway 75 led law enforcement to find methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 144 on Highway 75 near Carbondale for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle with two occupants, Crystal M. Watson, 43, of Eastland, Texas, and Danielle J. Pennington, 47, of Gatesville, Texas.

Both Watson and Pennington were arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pennington was also booked on possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said that during the case, it received aid from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, both Watson and Pennington remain behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
UnitedHealthcare is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based...
UnitedHealthcare donates $500,000 to four nonprofit organizations in Kansas
FILE - Kansas' Frank Mason III, center right, celebrates with Devonte' Graham, center, left,...
Bracket for Maui Invitational set, Jayhawks set to play in Game 3
Wanted man arrested after spotted exiting vehicle in Central Topeka