Dolese gift continues to help K-State engineers grow a decade later

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With a decade gone passed since a heft gift went to benefit three universities and their engineering programs, including K-State, those schools have experienced exponential growth.

Kansas State University announced that on Friday, July 21, three universities gathered at Dolese Bros. Co. headquarters in Oklahoma City to celebrate 10 years of advancing engineering education. When Dolese was looking to give back, to the community it served, it focused on higher education.

K-State noted that to carry out the vision of Roger Dolese, Oklahoma’s largest supplier of ready-mix concrete, crushed stone, gravel and sand decided to donate all of its non-voting stock to university foundations at K-State, Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. Given it was profitable, the private company would buy back stock each year.

Officials indicated that the gift was rolled out privately in 2010 before it was publicly announced in 2013. Parts of the stock were originally valued at about $70 million each and were made with a single goal - to increase the number of engineering graduates. Since then, the universities have done their part to make that dream a reality.

“Our mission to improve communities has its roots in the legacy of Roger Dolese,” said Mark Helm, president and CEO of Dolese Bros Co. “Through this gift, we’ve not only been able to create a bright future for numerous engineering students but also ensure our company remains true to our community and gives back to each Dolese employee for their service to the company.”

At K-State, officials said the Dolese gift has enhanced student recruitment and retention efforts for the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. The 2022 incoming class was 15% larger than the previous 2 years - thanks partly to the increase in scholarship awards. Outreach efforts have also helped grow and diversify the student body.

K-State said its College of Engineering has increased the number of annual graduates by more than 100 since it received the gift, and freshman-to-sophomore retention has increased by 12.8% since 2012. This growth is due in part to programs like the Scholars Assisting Scholars tutoring, Women in Engineering mentoring and first-year instruction programs, all supported with Dolese funds.

“The Dolese funds have allowed our Carl R. Ice College of Engineering to continue to focus on what matters most to us: our students,” said K-State President Richard Linton. “Through increased recruiting opportunities and expanded support programs sustained by these funds, our engineering program is prepared to offer students the high-caliber experience worthy of today’s and tomorrow’s innovators.”

At Oklahoma State University, officials said every dollar has directly benefitted students, including $1.3 million of stock bought back by the company in 2022. Scholarship support made possible by the Dolese gift has driven attendance at OSU and graduation rates.

Since 2012, OSU said the number of undergraduate engineering degrees awarded yearly has more than doubled. During that time, degree production for mechanical and aerospace engineering has increased by 151%, exponentially higher than the average of 28.6%.

Industrial, electrical and computer engineering have also seen huge boosts in degrees with 207% and 84% increases respectively. Officials said the gift has made an impact at the university in other ways as well as discussions and tutoring sessions are funded, along with much more.

“Our engineering programs have grown at a remarkable rate over the past decade,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “These peaks would not have been achievable without Dolese’s aid, which has funded so many scholarships and other life-changing programs for our students.”

Lastly, at the University of Oklahoma, the Dolese support of the Gallogy College of Engineering helps faculty and staff better aid and prepare students for their futures as engineers. The support helps fund student-focused initiatives which have nearly doubled the number of OU engineering graduates. The majority of the support impacts those with financial need via scholarships, teaching assistant stipends and undergraduate research fellowships.

OU noted that the support also helps programs like Engineering Pathways, Summer Bridge and Outreach and Recruiting, as well as experiential learning facilities, such as the Rawl Engineering Practice Facility and the iHUB, to help ensure well-prepared engineers graduate.

“Dolese’s partnership has been absolutely critical in our work to expand the pipeline of talented, career-ready engineers who leave our campuses and grow Oklahoma’s workforce,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Dolese’s generosity empowers students to learn without financial stresses, fuels remarkable research, and opens doors of curiosity and inquiry for students of all lived experiences.”

K-State noted that all three universities expect their engineering programs to continue to grow. As the git agreement is expected to last in perpetuity, the effects will continue to impact the lives of engineers for years to come.

