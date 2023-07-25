CRC, Community Action team up for Job & Resource Expo

The Job & Resource Fair, organized by CRC and Community Action is Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at 2303 SW College Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event Wednesday aims to connect people with job opportunities and community resources.

Community Resources Council and Community Action partnered for the event. Brittany Laughlin with CRC and Elizabeth Rincon with Community Action visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

They about 30 businesses and organizations are expected to take part. They said the idea came about because many people who are seeking employment also are in need of assistance from organizations, such as food, water, or rent/utility help.

The Job & Resource Fair will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the CRC-Stout location, 2303 SW College Ave.

People will be able to leave and fill out resumes, potentially have on the spot interviews, and get connected with community resources.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Tuesday, July 25 that Kodi R....
Lawrence woman pleads to involuntary manslaughter in 2021 death of pedestrian
Fork in the Road: To beat the summer heat wave, try some homemade ice cream at ‘Sweet Tee’
Mark Arganbright of Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec sets the spirit for discussing the Station 9 3/4...
Station 9 3/4 returns to Topeka’s Great Overland Station
Mark Arganbright of Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec sets the spirit for discussing the Station 9 3/4...
Station 9 3/4 returns to Topeka's Great Overland Station