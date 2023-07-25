CRC, Community Action team up for Job & Resource Expo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event Wednesday aims to connect people with job opportunities and community resources.

Community Resources Council and Community Action partnered for the event. Brittany Laughlin with CRC and Elizabeth Rincon with Community Action visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

They about 30 businesses and organizations are expected to take part. They said the idea came about because many people who are seeking employment also are in need of assistance from organizations, such as food, water, or rent/utility help.

The Job & Resource Fair will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the CRC-Stout location, 2303 SW College Ave.

People will be able to leave and fill out resumes, potentially have on the spot interviews, and get connected with community resources.

