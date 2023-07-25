Bracket for Maui Invitational set, Jayhawks set to play in Game 3

Kansas' Frank Mason III, center right, celebrates with Devonte' Graham, center, left, after scoring, as UCLA's Bryce Alford (20) and Aaron Holiday (3) walk away, in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bracket for the Maui Invitational to be held in November has been unveiled and features the University of Kansas in Game 3.

Officials with the Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced on Tuesday, July 25, that the official bracket has been released for the 2023 tournament. The tournament is also set to celebrate its 40th anniversary at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui between Nov. 20 and 22.

All 12 matchups will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and will also be available on the ESPN app. Set to face off on Monday are:

  • Tennessee vs. Syracuse
  • Purdue vs. Gonzaga
  • Kansas vs. Chaminade
  • UCLA vs. Marquette

“This year’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is one of the most celebrated and special groups of teams we have put together in the 40-year history of this Tournament,” said Dave Odom, Tournament Chairman and legendary collegiate coach. “This field has the potential of producing multiple NCAA teams come March, and we could not be more excited about the programs and talent that will pack the Lahaina Civic Center this year. It’s definitely going to be a can’t-miss showdown for fans on-island and tuning in from home.”

The 2023 event will also feature reigning 2023 National Player of the Year, Zach Edey of Purdue, and one of the nation’s top transfers, Hunter Dickinson center for Kansas.

For details on tickets and general information about the tournament, click HERE.

