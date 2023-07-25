Annual Kansas Environmental Conference to be hosted by KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Kansas Environmental Conference (KEC) will be hosted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), taking place on Aug. 9-10 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Manhattan Conference Center in Manhattan, Kan.

KDHE officials said Kansas environmental professionals gather annually at KEC to hear from industry professionals on key issues such as conservation, restoration and other environmental quality projects and programs carried out by industries, agencies and non-profit organizations. This year, various sessions will provide updates on current environmental issues, technological innovations and program and regulation updates. Online registration is open through July 31.

“Environmental workers across the state strive to protect and improve the environment of Kansans throughout the year,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “This conference is an opportunity to concentrate those efforts, bringing industry experts, environmental agencies and state employees together to collaborate and distribute information back to their communities.”

According to officials with KDHE, speakers will present on a variety of topics organized into different breakout sessions. KDHE Deputy Secretary for Environment Leo Henning will kick off the conference by providing an overview of the agency and introducing Division of Environment bureau directors for program updates. Lieutenant Governor David Toland is the 2023 KEC keynote speaker and will discuss the correlation between permitting, evaluations and compliance with economic growth.

KDHE officials said the Environmental Stewardship Award is also announced during the conference. This award recognizes projects that eliminate or reduce the generation of pollutants or wastes at the source or projects that conserve natural resources.

Click HERE to learn more about the Kansas Environmental Conference.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.