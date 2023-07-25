8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Gruber
Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine
FILE
Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
First Lady Jill Biden to mark US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Police say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car when the driver, 24-year-old...
Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged
Official: Police rushed boy, 4, hit by car to hospital instead of pursuing suspect