$789K set to advance healthcare services in Labette Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $789,000 will go toward healthcare services in and around Labette Co. thanks to a USDA grant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, July 25, that it will expand access to health care for more than 110,000 rural Kansans.

“USDA is committed to ensuring rural Americans have access to reliable quality health care,” said Director for Kansas Rural Development Christy Davis. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will provide the infrastructure needed to improve the health in our rural communities.”

Officials noted that $759,600 will help upgrade electronic health records systems, data sharing and other connected health care information systems at the Labette Co. Medical Center. Once finished, the facility will be prepared to handle future pandemics and enhance the quality of life for community members.

Around $30,100 will also go to Independence Community College to help establish an on-campus healthcare center which will partner with Labette Health to staff and provide services both on-site and through telehealth services.

The announcement is part of a nationwide announcement that totals $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Cratns to improve facilities in 28 other states and Puerto Rico.

