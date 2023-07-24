Westmoreland man severely burned in spring pasture fire making progress in his recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accident in April changed the life of Rod Harding and his family.

“He was in a four wheeler accident where he was burning pasture and he flipped over backwards and burnt 50 percent of his body,” said Jenna Pickett, Rod Harding’s daughter.

Jenna said the months that have followed haven’t been easy, but her father is now on the road to recovery.

“Since then, he got put in a coma and then he was in a coma for two months. Then he came out of it and now he’s at rehab and doing a lot better.”

She said the first time was able to speak him was an emotional moment.

“When he first woke up from the coma, we facetimed my mom cause she was there, but I didn’t get to go. They facetimed my little son, who’s two, and as soon as they both said ‘hi’ to each other the emotions came over and I started crying.”

Pickett said she has felt the support of the Westmoreland community.

“Everywhere I go, if I go to down to the grocery store they’re always like ‘how’s your dad?’ Or even my work is asking me all the time how my dad is. So everybody knows everybody that knows everybody and he lives right up the road, so it’s a very tight community up there.”

She said her family is now looking forward to the future, when Rod be can be released from the hospital.

“Watching the Chiefs games with him. Cause him and my two-year-old, they like to say ‘touchdown, Kansas City!’ and that’s just something that they like to do.”

Pickett said these painful times have changed her perspective of life.

“A lot happened in a short amount of time, with my grandmother passing and my dad’s accident. So, just spending quality time with those that those that mean the most to you.”

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

