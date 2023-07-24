Two new businesses set to open together

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new businesses are expected to soon open in South Topeka in recently closed facilities near 29th and Wanamaker Rd.

Gyroville and Great Flavor Frozen Yogurt both closed in January following a note posted to the front door by the owner.

The facility was recently bought by a new owner who tells 13 NEWS that Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt café, will go into one half of the facility while Crispy Co., a seasoned French fry and chicken wing restaurant, will open in the other half.

An opening date has not been set yet for both businesses, however, the owner hopes to have them open around the same time later in August.

