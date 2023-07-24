Topeka Zoo continues Summer camps through the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo started their Elements of Nature camp Monday morning.

With water bottles in hand and loads of sunscreen, the campers enjoyed their first day of the Elements of Nature Camp.

The went around the zoo learning about all of the different animals and how they keep cool during the scorching heat of the summer.

Camper, Graham Nelson, said it is important for both animals and humans to take care of their bodies.

“You can get really hot in it and you could faint or either you could get dehydrated or you would just start slowing down,” said Graham. “You wouldn’t feel good so that’s good to always be hydrated and wear lighter clothes in this time.”

Counselors take the groups around the zoo so that they can familiarize themselves with the animals in the morning prior to the extreme heat later in the day.

Education Program Manager, Hunter Mangel said that like the animals, we have to adapt to the weather and all of its elements.

“It’s important to know how animals are adapting and changing their behavior patterns or things that they do throughout their lives based on the weather that they have to overcome in the areas that they are living in,” said Mangel. “So the animals here have much different weather and elemental things than say in the rainforest.”

All of the camps are at max capacity this year. Registration for next summer will start in January.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.