Topeka Salvation Army to close for one day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army will be closed to the public on Wednesday, July 26.

Topeka’s Salvation Army announced due to personnel training, they have to close their doors on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The organization will reopen its doors on Thursday, July 27, and resume regular business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers wanted to apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause to the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.