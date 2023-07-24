Topeka native honored with prestigious fellowship to study law in Chicago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native has been honored with a prestigious fellowship to study law at a well-known school in Chicago.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, July 24, that recent graduate Austin Kruse, of Topeka, has been awarded a fellowship worth $8,500 by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. He will use the fellowship to attend law school at Northwestern University.

“Receiving this fellowship has been an immense honor, and I’m so grateful to be able to have my academic and extracurricular achievement recognized by the national Phi Kappa Phi organization,” said Kruse. “Law school has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and being awarded this fellowship will help alleviate some of the financial stress that comes along with pursuing that dream.”

Officials noted that Kruse is one of 62 recipients of the Phi Kappa Phi fellowship. He graduated in May with a degree in philosophy and political science with minors in leadership studies and history as well as a primary texts certificate.

According to K-State, the selection process for the fellowship is based on an applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, achievements during their undergraduate career, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statements of educational perspective and career goals as well as acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

“Phi Kappa Phi is our nation’s oldest ‘all-disciplines’ honor society, so we celebrate both Austin winning this fellowship and his visible commitment to multidisciplinarity,” said Justin Kastner, past president of K-State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter and professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology.

The University indicated that Kruse’s involvement on campus includes editor in chief of the Live Ideas undergraduate journal, fundraising committee member for the pre-law ambassadors, student review board member for the judicial branch of the Student Governing Association and learning assistant for the Law and Society CAT Community. He also participated in the Model United Nations program and served as both an undergraduate research assistant and a teaching assistant.

K-State also noted that Kruse graduated summa cum laude and received honors including Judicial Branch 2023 Member of the Year and the Distinguished University Scholar and Swogger scholarships.

Off-campus, the University said Kruse was an administrative clerk at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, an LSAT course instructor for the UFM Community Learning Center, a legislative monitor at Braden Heidner Lowe & Associates and the Kansas delegate at Henry Clay Center’s 2021 College Student Congress.

Kruse graduated from Seamon High School and is the son of Paula and Shannon Kruse, both of Topeka, He will start his studies at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law this fall.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.