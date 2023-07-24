Topeka man arrested after protection order violated during break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly violated a protection order and broke into the victim’s home while making threats.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, officials were called to the 2600 block of SW Belle Ave. with reports of a break-in.

When officials arrived, they found a man, identified as Adriel L. L. Braxton, 31, of Topeka, had illegally entered a home and threatened a person who had a protection order filed against him.

TPD said Braxton was found a short time later near SW 21st and Westport Dr. where he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Stalking - reckless conduct causing fear to a person or family

Violate protection order

As of Monday, Braxton remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.