Threats, physical dispute north of Topeka lead to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An incident that involved threats and a physical dispute north of Topeka over the weekend led to one man’s arrest.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, July 21, officials were called to the 3700 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a man identified as Andre Walker, 39, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened a victim and a physical dispute ensued. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Criminal trespass

As of Monday, Walker remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. No court appearance has been set yet.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.