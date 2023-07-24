Threats, physical dispute north of Topeka lead to man’s arrest

Andre Walker
Andre Walker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An incident that involved threats and a physical dispute north of Topeka over the weekend led to one man’s arrest.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, July 21, officials were called to the 3700 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a man identified as Andre Walker, 39, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened a victim and a physical dispute ensued. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement
  • Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption
  • Criminal trespass

As of Monday, Walker remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. No court appearance has been set yet.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death
FILE
Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The Salvation Army will be closed to the public on Wednesday, July 26.
Topeka Salvation Army to close for one day
FILE
$3 million grant to bring hundreds of new childcare slots to the Capital City
FILE
Eskridge man arrested after woman reports threats over the phone