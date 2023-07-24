State agencies have been directed to update their continuity of operation plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State agencies under the jurisdiction of the Kansas Governor have been ordered to update their Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP).

In Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order 23-03, Kelly has instructed other statewide elected officials, the Judicial and Legislative Branches, independent boards, commissions, and the Regents Universities to implement Continuity of Operations (COOP) planning and participate in annual state continuity preparedness discussions.

December 31 is the deadline for the agencies to update their COOP and provide the updates to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. Governor Kelly says updating the plans is crucial in the case of a natural disaster or emergency that can impact or degrade an agency’s ability to provide residents with the necessary services.

“These plans are essential to our preparedness for emergencies, so Kansans have peace of mind and confidence in our continuity of government,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These plans serve as a guide for our agencies to coordinate and manage their essential functions and services during disruptions of normal operations.”

Agencies’ continuity plans address the essential functions, critical facilities, order of succession, delegation of authority, communications, testing, training, and exercises, among other business matters.

The complete executive order can be found HERE.

