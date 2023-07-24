Salute Our Heroes: Topeka man preserving Pentecostal Movement’s ties to capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekan Lee Defendorf has taken on the role of unofficial historian of the former Stone’s Folly mansion in Topeka, where historians say the modern-day Pentecostal movement began more than a century ago.

Defendorf says he had been attending Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th, for seven years, starting in 1980, when in 1987, the late Walt Hillmer Sr. told him the story behind a mansion that once stood on the parish property.

That mansion, known as Stone’s Folly, burned to the ground in 1901, but not before something of long-lasting significance occurred there.

Historians say it was at Stone’s Folly in the early-morning hours of Jan. 1, 1901, that students in the Rev. Charles Fox Parham’s Bethel Bible College began speaking in tongues as evidence of the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

As a result of that event, historians say, the modern-day Pentecostal movement began.

News of the Pentecostal movement’s early days didn’t sit well with some, and in short order, Parham and his students were asked to leave Stone’s Folly, which was sold to a man named Harry Croft, who turned it into a roadhouse.

By December 1901, Stone’s Folly had burned to the ground.

Meanwhile, Parham and his followers moved to other locations, eventually settling in Houston, where in 1905 a man named William Seymour heard the Pentecostal message and took it to Los Angeles.

It was in 1906 that Seymour led what would become the three-year Azusa Street Revival in Los Angeles, which historians point to as the catalyst of the Pentecostal movement that subsequently spread around the world.

Today, the Pentecostal movement has an estimated 600 million adherents around the world and is considered the fastest-growing part of the Christian Church.

The Pentecostal movement is characterized by lively worship, miraculous healings and people speaking in tongues.

In the intervening years, much of the attention of the modern-day Pentecostal movement has focused on the Azusa Street Revival.

However, some historians point out that if there had been no Topeka, there likely would have been no Azusa Street.

Defendorf, who has done extensive research on Stone’s Folly, says the foundation of the original mansion is still in place under a former farmhouse on the back -- or south -- side of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Officials said the former farmhouse served until 2019 as the Most Pure Heart of Mary rectory where the congregation’s priests lived until a new residence was built.

Several gatherings commemorating the beginning of the modern-day Pentecostal movement have taken place in the basement area of the former Stone’s Folly mansion over the past few years.

Defendorf has penned a book titled “It’s All in God’s Plan,” about the origins of the modern-day Pentecostal movement and its beginnings in Topeka.

Defendorf added that Catholic and Protestant leaders from around the world are hoping to develop a museum to the Holy Spirit at the location where the Stone’s Folly mansion once stood.

Such a museum, Defendorf said, would bring unity to the church and let “everybody know what the Holy Spirit is trying to do in this day, too.”

