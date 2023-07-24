Report finds Kansas holds high SAT scores, high amount of threatened students

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while the state boasts high SAT scores, it also has a high amount of threatened or injured high school students.

With back to school just around the corner and reduced reading and math scores in the wake of COVID-19, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Monday, July 24, it released its report on 2023′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems.

In order to find which school systems did better than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on quality and safety. Data sets ranged from the student-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized test scores.

The report found that Nebraska had the best school system in the region and 7th in the nation with a total score of 59.18. It ranked 8th for quality and 7th for safety. The state was also found to have the fourth-highest math test scores and tied with Minnesota for the fifth-highest median SAT scores.

To the west, Colorado ranked 30th overall with a total score of 49.48. It ranked 23rd for quality and 48th for safety. The state also tied with New Hampshire for the fourth-highest reading test scores.

Missouri followed as it ranked 34th overall with a total score of 46.88. It ranked 31st for quality and 49th for safety.

Kansas came in at 39th with a total score of 46.38. The Sunflower State ranked 34th for quality and 46th for safety. The report also found that Kansas tied Utah with the second-highest median SAT scores. The state was also found to have the fourth-highest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

The report also found that Kansas ranks 29th for school spending and 39th for school system rankings meaning it has low spending and a “weak” school system.

Lastly, Oklahoma was found to have one of the worst school systems in the nation as it ranked 50th overall with a total score of 33. It ranked 50th for quality and 31st for safety. The report also found that Oklahoma had the fifth-highest dropout rate in the nation as well as the fifth-lowest math test scores. The state also had the fifth-lowest reading test scores, the third-lowest median SAT score and tied with Tennessee for the second-lowest Median ACT score.

The states with the best schools were found to be:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Wisconson
  5. Virginia

The states with the worst schools were:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Arizona
  4. West Virginia
  5. Alaska

