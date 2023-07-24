Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to hunt for a hit-and-run suspect after a woman was sent to the hospital when her vehicle was forced into a ravine over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Casement Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Mercury Mariner driven by Amanda Gaul, 19, of Manhattan, had been headed north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when an unknown vehicle crossed over the center line and forced Gaul off the road.

RCPD noted that Gaul’s car crashed into a ravine east of the road as a result. Meanwhile, the unknown vehicle failed to stop at the scene and has yet to be identified.

Gaul was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with chest and arm pains.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

