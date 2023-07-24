Officials hunt for suspect after woman hospitalized when car found in ravine

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to hunt for a hit-and-run suspect after a woman was sent to the hospital when her vehicle was forced into a ravine over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Casement Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Mercury Mariner driven by Amanda Gaul, 19, of Manhattan, had been headed north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when an unknown vehicle crossed over the center line and forced Gaul off the road.

RCPD noted that Gaul’s car crashed into a ravine east of the road as a result. Meanwhile, the unknown vehicle failed to stop at the scene and has yet to be identified.

Gaul was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with chest and arm pains.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death
FILE
Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE
Eskridge man arrested after woman reports threats over the phone
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Austin Kruse is awarded the Phi Kappa Phi fellowship to attend law school in the fall of 2023.
Topeka native honored with prestigious fellowship to study law in Chicago