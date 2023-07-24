New task force created to combat the distribution of Fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new task force has been created to fight against Fentanyl in Kansas called the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT).

The task force has been assigned to identify and disrupt Fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks. The team is made up of special agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents experienced in complex narcotics investigations while working alongside federal, state, and local law enforcement across the state.

“It is our hope that these targeted enforcement efforts reduce the growing number of Fentanyl deaths, but we must recognize that we won’t be able to enforce our way out of this crisis,” said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “To make real progress, we must increase awareness about how lethal Fentanyl is, and how any street drug or pill can contain this poison.”

The implementation of the JFIT includes the introduction of the KBI’s new K9 unit, specifically trained in detecting illegal drugs including Fentanyl. The K9 unit team will work in connection with the narcotics team, and attempt to intercept drugs entering the state through mail, roads, railways, and by air.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach formed the task force in an attempt to prevent further Fentanyl overdoses.

“When I campaigned for attorney general, I promised to utilize our resources to fight against Fentanyl. This task force and these dogs will be powerful weapons in our arsenal,” said Attorney General Kobach.

According to the KBI, the task force has already implemented several strategies to address the dangers of Fentanyl being distributed.

“Drug trafficking investigations are especially successful when we collaborate with our state and local law enforcement partners,” said Taekuk Cho, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Kansas City. “This cooperative approach by the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team ensures that the best resources are being used to put an end to drug trafficking operations in our community.”

If anyone has information about the trafficking or sale of illegal drugs can call the KBI at 1-800-572-8200 (1-800-KS-CRIME), or contact local law enforcement.

