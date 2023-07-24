Nemaha Co. Fair ready to take the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha County is gearing up for its annual fair - and they know it will be a hot one!

4-H ambassadors Chloey Strathman and Dane Haverkamp visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the fair. With triple-digit temps in the forecast, they say everyone is prepared to take precautions to keep exhibitors, attendees and animals safe.

The fair runs July 27 to 31 at the Nemaha Co. Fairgrounds in Seneca. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Other highlights include the Kraft Rodeo at 8 p.m. Saturday, and the parade at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Find the full schedule here.

