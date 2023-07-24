Monday forecast: Intense heat the rest of the month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Early this morning we’re monitoring storms in Nebraska as they’re progressing southward. This could lead to a few showers/storms east of HWY 75 mainly before 9am that could even be strong to severe. Even with some morning clouds, this will not have an impact on the heat we’ll be dealing with this afternoon.

Taking Action:

The storms this morning will be monitored as they move south from Nebraska. Don’t be surprised if there is a brief strong to severe storm with quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. It will be hot all week (and likely the rest of the month) with temperatures 95-104 and heat indices 100-110. Please stay safe and limit outdoor exposure. Stay hydrated and keep your pets in mind as well. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes) so it is extremely important to stay cool especially at night. With mild temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s for most of the week, if you’re not able to cool down properly at night it will have an impact on the next day.

Despite clouds possible at times it won’t have much of an impact on temperatures. Yes it could keep highs in the mid 90s instead of reaching the triple digits but it will be hot no matter what. Models do indicate on several days/nights there could be pop up showers/storms but because the chance is very low and even if anything does develop it won’t be heavy will keep much of the 8 day dry for now. Generally speaking highs at least for the next couple days will be hotter out west toward central KS and relatively cooler but still hot toward the Missouri border.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Few showers/storms east of HWY 75 before 9am otherwise decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 104°. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs 98-105. Winds SW/S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures continue to remain very mild at night and very hot during the day with mostly sunny skies in general but some clouds from time to time are possible as well.

There are some signs of a possible ‘cool down’ this weekend and getting down in the mid-upper 90s after most spots in the triple digits to end the work week but still some uncertainty on how much of a cool down it will be. With Friday night being the timeframe all long range models agree on at least a low chance for showers/storms and that it could be from a weak cold front that will be the only chance officially in the 8 day but know there could be more chances. They just won’t be widespread or heavy.

Hail/wind risk with morning storms (SPC/WIBW)

