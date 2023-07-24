Meet Kuno: One-on-one with the KBI’s newest weapon against fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities have a new weapon in their fight against fentanyl.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Erik Smith and other law enforcement leaders held a news conference Monday to announce the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team. Along with the team, they also introduced the new KBI K-9, Kuno.

Kuno, his handler Brentt Donaldson, and Mattivi joined Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how having four new paws will assist their efforts.

Watch the interview to learn more, and click here for coverage of Monday’s news conference.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.